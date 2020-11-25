Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,146 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Seabridge Gold worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.40 and a beta of 1.28. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

