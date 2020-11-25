SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

ICLN opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

