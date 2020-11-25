SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 969 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of WBA opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

