SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fastenal by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

