SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,701 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,963 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 163,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

