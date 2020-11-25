SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,701 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.