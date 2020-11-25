SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

