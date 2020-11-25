SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 58,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.5% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.8% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of BR stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.