SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $475,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 74,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

