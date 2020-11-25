SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $318.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.