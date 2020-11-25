SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 969 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of WBA opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

