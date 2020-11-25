SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after acquiring an additional 604,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,952,000 after acquiring an additional 407,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,473,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.03. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.