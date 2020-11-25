SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

BATS CSM opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50.

