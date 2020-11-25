Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

