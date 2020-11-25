Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.17

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 4772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19).

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 3,441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,669,991.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

