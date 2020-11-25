Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Shopify by 400.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $9,476,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 18.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,061,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $971.24 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.17, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,006.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $943.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,045.82.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

