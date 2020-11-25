Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Shopify by 400.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $9,476,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 18.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,061,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SHOP opened at $971.24 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.17, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,006.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $943.13.
Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,045.82.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.