Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 12,484 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

