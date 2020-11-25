Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.