Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

