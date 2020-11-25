Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 434 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,122,000 after buying an additional 165,232 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $203.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

