Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,722 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

