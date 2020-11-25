Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 30,462 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,462 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

