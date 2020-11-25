Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $28,257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after buying an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after buying an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 349,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,227,000 after buying an additional 160,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,439.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,490.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,290.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,076.46. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,994.94 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.