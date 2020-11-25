Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.73

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.73 and last traded at C$23.63, with a volume of 85487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.87.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.21 million and a PE ratio of 17.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total value of C$53,354.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,138.20.

About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

