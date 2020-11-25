Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sonos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of SONO opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,319.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,726 shares of company stock worth $1,174,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonos by 11.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

