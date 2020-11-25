Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SONO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,319.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

