South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Shares of SJI opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

