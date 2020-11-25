Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SBSI opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

