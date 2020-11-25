SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a report issued on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPTN. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SPTN opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $697.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.