SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.30

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.30 and last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 7290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

