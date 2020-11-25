SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.93

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 20990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

