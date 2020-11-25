Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.46

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.46 and last traded at $190.76, with a volume of 35495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.68 and its 200-day moving average is $153.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CX Institutional boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

