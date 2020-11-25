Stephens Downgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Equal Weight

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICL. ValuEngine raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.
Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.00. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $126,074,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ICL Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,764 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,965,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $8,443,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,236,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 850,284 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.