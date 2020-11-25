Stifel Nicolaus Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $132.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,367.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after buying an additional 36,721 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

