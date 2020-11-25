Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.81.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.