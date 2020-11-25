Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 11.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 188,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Sysco stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

