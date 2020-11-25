TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) & ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Critical Comparison

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TBG Diagnostics alerts:

20.5% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of ChromaDex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TBG Diagnostics and ChromaDex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00

ChromaDex has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.10%. Given ChromaDex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and ChromaDex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A ChromaDex $46.29 million 6.51 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -9.38

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ChromaDex -39.86% -100.14% -50.35%

Volatility & Risk

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.19, indicating that its stock price is 1,319% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChromaDex beats TBG Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TBG Diagnostics Company Profile

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TBG Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBG Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.