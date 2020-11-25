TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.4% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 963,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,939 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

NYSE:TEL opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

