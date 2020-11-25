Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $560.00 at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $555.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.40. The company has a market cap of $526.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,446.30, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $559.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

