Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 11th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,619.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,460 shares of company stock worth $12,346,640 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

