The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reduced their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$59.50 to C$63.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.35.

BNS opened at C$64.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.26. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$76.17.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.99 billion.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

