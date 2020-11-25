The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $24.90 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.47.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

