The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPG has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,803,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 987,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

