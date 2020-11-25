The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Cut by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 89.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,128,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,072,000 after buying an additional 1,263,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after buying an additional 980,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

