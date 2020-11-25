The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after buying an additional 347,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 511,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after buying an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $170.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $179.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

