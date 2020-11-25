The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.93

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 11887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Timken by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Timken by 506.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Timken by 247.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

