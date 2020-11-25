The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB began coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.82.

TD opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.589 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $6,486,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

