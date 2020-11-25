The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Needham & Company LLC

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $750.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.26.

TTD stock opened at $844.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $858.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.60.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,541 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

