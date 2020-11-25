The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Needham & Company LLC

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $750.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.26.
TTD stock opened at $844.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $858.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.60.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,541 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
