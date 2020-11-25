The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.62

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 3790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

