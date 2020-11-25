TheStreet Upgrades Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) to B

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of PBIP opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of -0.11. Prudential Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accept deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

